Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi Takes Oath

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi takes oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Newly-elected Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi took oath on Thursday as a member of the Upper House of Parliament. Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani administered the oath.

Waqar Mehdi, General Secretary of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh, won the Senate general seat from Sindh with a landslide victory after the seat fell vacant after the death of Senator Taj Haider.

