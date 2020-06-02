UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad Extends Stay Order Against PST Recruitment Till 6th June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:53 PM

Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad extends stay order against PST recruitment till 6th June

Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad Tuesday extended stay orders against 246 Primary School Teacher (PST) teachers recruitment in district Abbottabad on the writ petition of Haroon Munsif till 6th June 2020

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad Tuesday extended stay orders against 246 Primary school Teacher (PST) teachers recruitment in district Abbottabad on the writ petition of Haroon Munsif till 6th June 2020.

The representatives of District education Officer Abbottabad and Director National Testing Service (NTS) Islamabad appeared before the court where the judge after hearing the arguments adjourned the case till 26th March.

DEO also issued the schedule of interview after completion of test process on 27th February which was challenged and the court has granted the stay order on 21st February till 12th March which was extended on next hearing till 26th March 2020 but owing to the Coronavirus outbreak courts were also closed and now after today's hearing the court once again granted an extension in stay till 6th June.

Earlier, the court also served notices to Directorate of Secondary and Elementary Education KPK, District Education Officer Abbottabad and Director NTS Islamabad to appear before the court on 29th February and explain how the PST test was leaked on the day of paper.

On 21st February a candidate of PST Haroon Munsif filed a petition in the court of Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad against the recruitment of PSTs as on the day of NTS test the paper was leaked on Facebook and immediately gone viral but all concerned department continued the test and the recruitment process for the above-mentioned posts.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Facebook February March June 2020 All NTS Jobs NTS Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

41 minutes ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

56 minutes ago

At Least 127 Journalists Died From Coronavirus Sin ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieves over demise of MNA, Munir O ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt allocates seats for Journalists' children ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.