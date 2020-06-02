Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad extends stay order against PST recruitment till 6th June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad Tuesday extended stay orders against 246 Primary school Teacher (PST) teachers recruitment in district Abbottabad on the writ petition of Haroon Munsif till 6th June 2020.

The representatives of District education Officer Abbottabad and Director National Testing Service (NTS) Islamabad appeared before the court where the judge after hearing the arguments adjourned the case till 26th March.

DEO also issued the schedule of interview after completion of test process on 27th February which was challenged and the court has granted the stay order on 21st February till 12th March which was extended on next hearing till 26th March 2020 but owing to the Coronavirus outbreak courts were also closed and now after today's hearing the court once again granted an extension in stay till 6th June.

Earlier, the court also served notices to Directorate of Secondary and Elementary Education KPK, District Education Officer Abbottabad and Director NTS Islamabad to appear before the court on 29th February and explain how the PST test was leaked on the day of paper.

On 21st February a candidate of PST Haroon Munsif filed a petition in the court of Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad against the recruitment of PSTs as on the day of NTS test the paper was leaked on Facebook and immediately gone viral but all concerned department continued the test and the recruitment process for the above-mentioned posts.