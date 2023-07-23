Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab briefed about security arrangements for Moharram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed along with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Sunday visited the district control room established for Moharram-ul-Haram.

District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain informed him that 575 Majalis and 250 processions would be held across the district and the process of monitoring was going on in the District Control Room around the clock. He was told that the focal persons of the relevant administrative departments were present in the district control room for monitoring and the flood situation is normal throughout the district.

He said that Head islam Hasilpur has a capacity of 300,000 cusecs of water and currently, 28,000 cusecs of water were being received and 27,000 cusecs of water are discharged.

In order to stay safe from possible floods, all safety measures have been implemented.

The focal Person for District Control Room Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan gave a detailed briefing to the Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab about Daily Post System and Computerized Complaints Redressal System. He told that the complaints received are immediately forwarded to the concerned officers for necessary action. A computerized board has also been formed to obtain NOC for the construction of petrol pump in the Bahawalpur district.

The Senior Member Board of Revenue with DC and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar also visited the Revenue Department's offices.