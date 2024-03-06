SEPA, Agha Khan Hospital organizes awareness workshop on "Green Initiatives in Hospitals"

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 06:25 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) An awareness workshop on "Green Initiatives in Hospitals" to keep the environment clean, on Wednesday was organized in collaboration between Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Hyderabad and Aga Khan Hospital, attended by representatives of both institutions.

On this occasion, Assistant Director of SEPA Nazia Bano and Kashif Iqbal of Aga Khan Hospital gave their presentations on the topic. Speaking at the workshop, the Deputy Director SEPA Abdul Rauf Qureshi stated that the awareness team of SEPA was working diligently to organize environmental awareness workshops in hospitals and educational institutions.

He said that earlier, such workshops had been organized in Civil Hospital Hyderabad, Government CDF Hospital, Memon Charitable Hospital, and various educational institutions with the help of SEPA, it was also working on various awareness programs in Hyderabad.

He said that it was commendable that Aga Khan Hospital Hyderabad was following the environmental regulations of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014. He expressed his determination to take more green initiatives in the field of environmental protection.

