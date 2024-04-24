Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 Held At Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 11:52 PM
The Cadet College Muzaffarabad held Session Awarding Ceremony 2024/2025 at Chatter Class here on Wednesday aimed at handing over the responsibilities to cadets
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Cadet College Muzaffarabad held Session Awarding Ceremony 2024/2025 at Chatter Class here on Wednesday aimed at handing over the responsibilities to cadets.
The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellors of 10 top universities of Pakistan and foreign scientists as a honorary guest whereas, The commander of 75 Brigade, Brigadier Wasif Mehmood was the chief guest at the ceremony.
Speaking as the chief guest, he said that Cadet College Muzaffarabad was a high standard institution and the performance of the cadets were very impressive and the credit went to their teachers who had polished their talent.
He said that it was evident from the performance of the cadets that teachers of the institute were grooming their hidden talent in curriculum, extracurricular and academic activities as well.
Brigadier Wasif maintained that the institution was preparing Army leadership and these cadets after completing their studies serve the nation and lead from the front in hour of trial, saying that such institutions were the face of the state and these students had to play a pivotal role in serving the nation and in uplifting of the state.
The VCs of the 10 universities of Pakistan while speaking at the ceremony highly praised the performance of the cadets and termed the Cadet College as an exemplary institution and these cadets were the future assets of the nation and Pakistan to uphold its national flag with pride.
The guests put Sashes to the cadets while handing over the responsibilities to the cadets and wished them best of luck for their future.
The caretaker principal of the Cadet College paid gratitude to all the distinguish guests and presented shields to them.
Besides other, the ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Lahore Prof. Dr,Khalid Mehmood Khan, VC University Goru Nanak Sab Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal, the Head of Prof. Dr. Preston University Karachi Prof. Dr.Naeem Tariq Nar, Prof. Dr. Ali Muhammad Yusuf Zaee Vice chancellor Islamia College/university Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Mian Muhammad Wajid VC of Okara university, Prof.Dr. Muhammad Farooq Hassan VC of Shaheed Banazir Bhattu Sindh University, Prof.Dr.Zubda Khan Shinwari VC of Fedral urdu University Islamabad, Prof.Dr.Abdullah Ariju Advisor for VC Shaheed Banazir Bhattu Sindh, Prof.Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan University of Bultistan Askardu and Prof.Dr. Mazhar Ayaz VC of Cholistan University of Bhawalpur.
Recent Stories
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki
TikTok to fight US ban law in courts
Anger among Ukrainians in Poland as Kyiv halts passport renewals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE24 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Karachi42 minutes ago
-
Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki42 minutes ago
-
Police book youngster for abusing student for one year42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 23 suspects, recover stolen money, phones42 minutes ago
-
Colorful cultural festival concludes at NUML42 minutes ago
-
Immunization awareness week kicks off in Balochistan42 minutes ago
-
Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident1 hour ago
-
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation1 hour ago
-
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint1 hour ago
-
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar1 hour ago
-
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities1 hour ago