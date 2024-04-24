Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

The Cadet College Muzaffarabad held Session Awarding Ceremony 2024/2025 at Chatter Class here on Wednesday aimed at handing over the responsibilities to cadets

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Cadet College Muzaffarabad held Session Awarding Ceremony 2024/2025 at Chatter Class here on Wednesday aimed at handing over the responsibilities to cadets.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellors of 10 top universities of Pakistan and foreign scientists as a honorary guest whereas, The commander of 75 Brigade, Brigadier Wasif Mehmood was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Speaking as the chief guest, he said that Cadet College Muzaffarabad was a high standard institution and the performance of the cadets were very impressive and the credit went to their teachers who had polished their talent.

He said that it was evident from the performance of the cadets that teachers of the institute were grooming their hidden talent in curriculum, extracurricular and academic activities as well.

Brigadier Wasif maintained that the institution was preparing Army leadership and these cadets after completing their studies serve the nation and lead from the front in hour of trial, saying that such institutions were the face of the state and these students had to play a pivotal role in serving the nation and in uplifting of the state.

The VCs of the 10 universities of Pakistan while speaking at the ceremony highly praised the performance of the cadets and termed the Cadet College as an exemplary institution and these cadets were the future assets of the nation and Pakistan to uphold its national flag with pride.

The guests put Sashes to the cadets while handing over the responsibilities to the cadets and wished them best of luck for their future.

The caretaker principal of the Cadet College paid gratitude to all the distinguish guests and presented shields to them.

Besides other, the ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Lahore Prof. Dr,Khalid Mehmood Khan, VC University Goru Nanak Sab Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal, the Head of Prof. Dr. Preston University Karachi Prof. Dr.Naeem Tariq Nar, Prof. Dr. Ali Muhammad Yusuf Zaee Vice chancellor Islamia College/university Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Mian Muhammad Wajid VC of Okara university, Prof.Dr. Muhammad Farooq Hassan VC of Shaheed Banazir Bhattu Sindh University, Prof.Dr.Zubda Khan Shinwari VC of Fedral urdu University Islamabad, Prof.Dr.Abdullah Ariju Advisor for VC Shaheed Banazir Bhattu Sindh, Prof.Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan University of Bultistan Askardu and Prof.Dr. Mazhar Ayaz VC of Cholistan University of Bhawalpur.