Several injured in Nasirabad road accident

NASIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Several persons were injured in a road accident that occurred near Notal national highway area of Nasirabad district of Balochistan, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven passenger wagon was heading towards Jacobabad from Quetta area when suddenly, it turned turtle near Nasirabad district of Balochistan.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital.