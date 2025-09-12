Open Menu

Over 2.4 Mln Evacuated As Flood Rescue Operations Intensify In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Over 2.4 mln evacuated as flood rescue operations intensify in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Large-scale rescue and evacuation efforts are underway across Punjab as severe flooding continues to displace communities.

Sharing details, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said on Friday that more than 2.4 million people and 1.9 million livestock have been safely evacuated from inundated areas across the province.

South Punjab remains among the hardest-hit regions, he said adding that in Multan district, over 30,000 people have been rescued from floodwaters, alongside 12,000 in Rahim Yar Khan and more than 14,000 in Muzaffargarh.

Rescue teams currently operate 162 boats in Multan, 108 in Rahim Yar Khan, and 166 in Muzaffargarh, conducting ongoing relief operations, the spokesperson maintained.

In past 24 hours, rescue teams evacuated 5,814 people from Multan, 2,985 from Muzaffargarh, and 649 from Rahim Yar Khan. Cumulatively, over 362,000 people in Multan, 53,000 in Rahim Yar Khan, and more than 143,000 In Muzaffargarh have been relocated to safer areas, he shared.

Across Punjab, nearly 20,000 people were rescued within the last day alone, including significant operations in Bahawalpur, Pakpattan, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Okara, and Jhang.

He emphasized that despite massive displacement, rescue operations are being conducted at full scale to minimize casualties and safeguard both people and livestock.

