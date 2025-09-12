100 BECS To Be Formally Inaugurated In Karachi’s Urban Slums
Published September 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, will formally inaugurate 100 new community (non-formal) schools in the urban slum areas of Karachi on Saturday.
The initiative is aimed at enrolling out-of-school children and extending free education to marginalized communities living in some of the most deprived neighborhoods of the city.
According to BECS, 100 teachers have been appointed for these schools, with one teacher per institution.
A total of 3,837 students have already been enrolled, including 1,225 boys and 2,612 girls. The schools are spread across six districts of Karachi — West, Central, East, Kemari, Korangi, Malir, and South.
Federal Education Minister Dr. Siddiqi said the government is prioritizing out-of-school children, particularly those in Karachi’s slum settlements, where poverty and lack of access to facilities have denied thousands of children their right to education. “This project is not just about opening schools; it is about opening doors to hope. By focusing on the most neglected communities, we want to give every child a fair chance at a better future,” he remarked.
The Federal Secretary for Education, Nadeem Mahbub, underlined that the initiative reflects the government’s broader commitment to inclusive and equitable education.
“No child should remain outside the school system simply because of poverty or geography. These schools are meant to bridge the gap and bring education within reach of the most disadvantaged children,” he said.
BECS Director General Hameed Khan Niazi said the project is a direct response to the alarming number of out-of-school children in Karachi’s urban slums. “In these katchi abadis, children are the first victims of poverty.
Many are forced into labor or left idle on the streets. Through BECS schools, we are giving them an alternative — the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream of a better life,” he said.
He added that the strong turnout of girls in new enrollments showed that families in low-income areas are increasingly realizing the importance of female education.
The education authorities confirmed that teaching and learning material (TLM) and books are being distributed to ensure smooth operations of the schools.
The officials expressed hope that this initiative would not only reduce the number of out-of-school children in Karachi but also serve as a model for addressing educational disparity across Pakistan.
