PFA crackdown: 700 kg deceased meat, 201 litres adulterated milk destroyed in Rawalpindi & Murree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday conducted an extensive crackdown on the sale of substandard food items in the Rawalpindi and Murree regions, taking action against suppliers of both contaminated meat and adulterated milk.
In Rawalpindi, the PFA seized and disposed of 700 kilograms of water-injected meat from a diseased animal.
The raid targeted a meat supplier on the Jamia Masjid Road. A PFA spokesperson stated that the meat lacked a seal from any slaughterhouse. A veterinary doctor confirmed the meat was unfit for human consumption.
A case was registered at the Bani Police Station, and one person has been arrested.
Meanwhile, in Murree, the Food Authority shut down three shops and registered a First Information Report (FIR) against them for selling adulterated milk.
Inspections at shops in Lower Topa and Lower Mall found milk samples to be substandard.
The PFA officials disposed of 210 litres of milk that was found to be mixed with dry powder and vegetable oil.
According to the spokesperson, providing quality food to citizens and tourists was a top priority of the PFA. The crackdown on the adulteration mafia would continue across the province.
He urged the public to report any complaints by contacting the PFA Helpline 1223.
