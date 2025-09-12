Open Menu

Urban Flooding, Sewerage System Reviewed In Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Commissioner Gujranwala Naveed Haider Shirazi chaired a meeting to review the urban flooding situation and discuss measures for rehabilitation and improvement.

According to a district administration spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Noor ul Ain Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat, and senior officers attended the meeting.

Officials were briefed on post-flood conditions, drainage operations, sewerage upgrades, and cleanliness measures.

The minister said modern planning was being introduced to enhance civic facilities, while the commissioner noted that timely actions by the administration had helped avert major losses. The commissioner also directed all departments to adopt a coordinated strategy to minimize the impact of flooding.

The meeting reviewed the performance of WASA, sanitation arrangements, and the future roadmap. The officers assured that practical steps would be taken for sewerage and sanitation upgradation in the district.

