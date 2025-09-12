Gilani Expresses Deep Regret Over Indian Water Aggression
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Friday expressed profound sorrow over the devastation caused by recent Indian water aggression, which has resulted in severe flooding across Pakistan, particularly in Punjab.
He said the flood waters have not only inundated thousands of villages but have also led to the tragic loss of precious lives and massive financial damage, leaving the people in a state of great distress.
In his message, the Acting President emphasized that Indian water aggression has caused large-scale destruction in Punjab, especially in Multan and its surrounding areas, where residents are facing immense hardships and an increased risk of dangerous waterborne diseases.
Acting President of Pakistan said that over the looming threat of epidemics in the flood-affected regions, stressing the urgent need for immediate and effective measures to curb their spread.
Gilani directed the Federal and provincial authorities, as well as rescue agencies, to further accelerate relief operations to provide swift assistance to the affected communities.
He instructed that medical teams must reach the impacted villages and towns without delay to ensure the timely provision of healthcare services.
He also called for a comprehensive strategy to ensure the supply of essential food items, clean drinking water, and other necessary commodities.
Underscoring the government’s responsibility, the Acting President said it is the foremost duty of state institutions to take emergency measures to alleviate the suffering of the people and to shield them from further losses.
He reaffirmed the federal government’s resolve to utilize all available resources, in close coordination with provincial governments and relevant agencies, to bring immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation to the flood-hit population.
