Sialkot Schools To Fully Reopen From Sept 15
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali on Friday chaired a special meeting to assess damages to government schools caused by recent floods and review restoration plans.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari, CEO Education Mujahid Alvi, and officials from the Building Department.
The Deputy Commissioner directed departments to complete real-time assessments of school infrastructure, furniture, educational materials, and facilities to expedite repairs.
She emphasized that student safety was the top priority, which had led to the temporary closure of 26 schools in the district.
Following necessary restoration measures, all government schools in Sialkot will fully resume educational activities from September 15, 2025.
The DC instructed departments to ensure cleaning, repairs, and safety arrangements are completed by this date, reaffirming the government’s commitment to uninterrupted education.
