Shah Rukh Khan's Cousin Dies Of Cancer In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:51 PM

Noor Jehan, first cousin of Bollywood super star, Shah Rukh Khan, dies here on Tuesday after protected illness. She was 52 years old

Her funeral will be offered on Tuesday (Jan 28) night at 12.00 a.m. near ancestral home of Shah Rukh Khan at Shah Wali Qatal near Qissa Khawani Bazar.

Her funeral will be offered on Tuesday (Jan 28) night at 12.00 a.m. near ancestral home of Shah Rukh Khan at Shah Wali Qatal near Qissa Khawani Bazar.

"Known by her nick name Munni, Noor Jehan was suffering from oral cancer for the last few months and finally lost her battle against the fatal ailment today," confirms her husband, Asif Burhan.

Talking to APP, grief stricken Asif said Shah Rukh's father and Munni's father were siblings and she used to contact her cousin, Shah Rukh on telephone occasionally.

Noor Jehan left behind three children including two sons and one daughter. She had named her elder son after Shah Rukh Khan who is now studying in 12th grade (FSc pre-Medical).

Noor Jehan had also visited India to meet Shah Rukh Khan in 1997 and 2011. In her first visit, she was accompanied by her husband and later she was alone.

During her visits to India, she used to purchase special gifts for Shah Rukh Khan including Peshawar Chappal and boski, a cloth used to wear by Peshawari elite on special occasions, Asif recalled.

