Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s 16th death anniversary arrangements finalized

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalized arrangements to observe the 16th martyrdom anniversary of the assassinated chairperson of the party and former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto falls on Wednesday in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

Proceedings of the anniversary will start at 1.00 pm on December 27, 2023 (Wednesday), there will be a public meeting to be addressed by the Chairman of PPP and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari, President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Central leaders of PPP at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

A documentary, depicting the life and achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion.

Separate camps have been set up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas and Azad Kashmir. Reception camps have also been established.

Leaders of the PPP and workers start reaching Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on Tuesday. A Mushaira has also been scheduled in front of the mausoleum of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Wednesday afternoon.

Caravans of workers and leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party have started reaching Larkana, Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to attend the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa and SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi on Tuesday evening told media men that special security and traffic arrangements will be made on the occasion.

They said over 7500 police personnel, including Women police, Traffic police, special police commandos of Sindh Police and Three hundred personnel of Shahbaz Rangers will also be deployed to ensure law and order on the occasion.

The SSP Larkana said that senior rank officers will supervise and monitor the activities in Garhi Khuda Bux and Naudero vicinities. Aerial surveillance of the surroundings to monitor the activities, besides 500 CCTV cameras will be installed at different locations.

On the occasion, a Bomb Disposal squad, bomb detectors, scanning machines, jammers, snapper’s dogs, watch towers, and 80 walk-through gates with police vehicles and mobile will be set up, to be monitored by the high officials of Sindh Police.

DC Larkana said various medical and other welcome camps would be established and 40 fire brigades would be deployed at the various locations, added that the medical team along with equipped mobile hospitals and fifty 1122 ambulance services would serve the public on the occasion.