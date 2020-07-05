Shalimar Express collides with luggage train, no loss of life reported

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Shalimar Express collided with a stationary luggage train near Jheeta Bhatta railway station, on Saturday.

According to details, Shalimar Express was travelling to Lahore from Karachi when it collided with the luggage train.

As a result, the up and down railway tracks were blocked and the other trains were stopped at various railway stations.

Railways officials and Police reached the accident site and started investigation.

According to railways sources, relief train has been sent to restore the rail traffic and clear the tracks.

The passengers remained safe and no loss of life was reported in the accident.