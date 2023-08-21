Shanghai MG Chemicals considering to set up production unit in Faisalabad

Shanghai MG Chemicals Company Ltd is actively considering to set up its production unit in Faisalabad to cater to the needs of dyes and chemicals for the local textile sector, said Mr. Tan Ming Ming Chairman Shanghai MG Chemicals Company Ltd

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Shanghai MG Chemicals Company Ltd is actively considering to set up its production unit in Faisalabad to cater to the needs of dyes and chemicals for the local textile sector, said Mr. Tan Ming Ming Chairman Shanghai MG Chemicals Company Ltd.

During his visit to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he had a meeting with Executive Member Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry.

He said that Shanghai Limited is the third largest chemical manufacturing unit of China which is actively considering a proposal to establish its unit in different countries. He said that Pakistan is its top priority being close to China and enjoying cordial relations with it. He further said that Faisalabad is the most suitable place for this unit as it is the hub of the textile sector. "This unit could be established as a joint venture", he said and added that this company is using safest and environmentally friendly technologies.

He quoted his previous visit and said that Pakistan has made tremendous progress and now it has become the number one choice for foreign investors. He said that the proposed unit would not only fulfill the domestic needs of Pakistan but also export its surplus to the other potential markets. He termed his visit to Lahore and Faisalabad as most productive and fruitful which would help him to take final decision for the establishment of a new unit.

He also invited Azhar Chaudhry to visit Shanghai.

Madam Polh Wong was also accompanying him.

Azhar Chaudhry welcomed the Chinese guests on behalf of the President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq and said that one of the biggest industrial estates is being developed by FIEDMC in Faisalabad where the facility of ten-year tax holiday has also been offered to the investors. He said that many Chinese companies are already working in FIEDMC while the establishment of a chemical and dyes unit would ensure cheap and quality products to the local industrialists.

He further said that Dr. Khurram Tariq is also holding an important position in FIEDMC being a permanent member of its board of Directors and could resolve their issues on top priority basis. He said that the raw material required for this unit is available in abundance while other inputs could also be arranged on his request. Muhammad Azhar said that FCCI is planning to participate in the Canton Fair and he is in touch with Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Officer of the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

Hafiz Rashid Mahmood, Muhammad Ijaz and Muhammad Irfan were also present during this meeting. Azhar Chaudhry presented FCCI memento to Mr. Tan on behalf of the President Dr. Khurram Tariq.