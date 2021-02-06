Shibli Faraz says TLP’s deadline of Feb 16 will be resolved amicably

(@fidahassanain)

TLP has set Feb 16 as deadline for PTI government to end diplomatic ties with French government over publication of “blasphemous caricatures and material”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that they were hopeful that the matter of Tehreek-e-Labbair Pakistan would be resolved amicably.

He expressed these views while answering questions to the journalist during his visit to Lahore. He visited Lollywood Star Shaan Shahid’s home and expressed condolences with him over death of his mother actress Neelo. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary also condoled the death of actress Neelo.

A journalist asked Federal Minister Shibli Faraz that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, (TLP) the known party of late Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, had given Feb 16 as the deadline to send French ambassador back to France and to end diplomatic ties with her.

To this question, Shibli Faraz said: “I’m hopeful that this matter will also be resolved amicably,”.

Shibli Faraz also talked about different matters including the current state of ptv and Radio Pakistan.

“Both PTV and Radio will be different organization within next six months. We will bring the lost glory back to both organizations,” the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting said.

Actress Neelo died on 30 January.

Taking to Twitter, actor Shaan said: “I don’t know what to write as words have become empty .. just like the world without her is so meaning less.. my success and my failures both need her.the only hope that is still alive is to meet her one day beyond the boundaries of life..love you forever. Folded handsALLAH apkay saath ho,”.