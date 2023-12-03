Open Menu

Sindhi Cultural Day Celebrated In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2023 | 10:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Like other cities of the province Sindhi Cultural Day was also celebrated in Hyderabad, a cultural Hub of the province.

A large number of people including men, women and children clad in traditional dress code wearing Ajrak and Sindhi caps flowed on the streets in dozens of rallies to mark the Sindhi culture day.

The people wearing ajrak and Sindhi caps danced to the rings of Sindhi songs as they moved in rallies in City, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas as well as in Tandojam, Husri and other towns.

Several political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Sindh Taraqi Pasand and other parties also organized their separate rallies. The rallies began in the morning and continued through the day with almost every other square and intersection in the city brimming with young people dancing to the tunes of cultural songs.

In the evening the events for intellectual discourse were also organized by different groups and non-governmental organizations.

