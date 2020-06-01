Smuggler possessing 1030gm heroin arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police in Kohat on Monday claimed to have arrested a heroin smuggler with possession of 1030 gm contraband during routine checking at Muslimabad check post at Indus Highway here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The police in Kohat on Monday claimed to have arrested a heroin smuggler with possession of 1030 gm contraband during routine checking at Muslimabad check post at Indus Highway here.

Kohat police spokesman said a suspected passenger was offloaded from a vehicle at check post and during body search 1030gm heroin wrapped around his legs was recovered.

The drug smuggler identified as Tahir son of Raj Muhammad, a resident of Garhi Qamar Dir Peshawar was trying to smuggle the drug to southern districts of KP.

The accused has confessed to his crime and a case under drug act was registered against him at Jerma police station Kohat.