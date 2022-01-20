UrduPoint.com

Software Technology Park To Be Set Up In Khuzdar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Software Technology Park to be set up in Khuzdar

The government has decided to set up Software Technology Park in Khuzdar at a cost of Rs 40 million to provide employment opportunities to the youth in the IT sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The government has decided to set up Software Technology Park in Khuzdar at a cost of Rs 40 million to provide employment opportunities to the youth in the IT sector.

The Pakistan Software Export board has selected Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar for establishment of software technology park in a bid to provide one step solution to expand IT enterprises.

The park will also provide space, facilities and services for IT firms, said official source.

The first Software Technology Park, being established in Quetta would also create tremendous job opportunities for information technology professionals in the province.

The technology parks would create opportunities for IT experts, students and a large number of youth through freelancing.

The Federal government was striving hard to develop IT sector of Balochistan.

The IT Parks would be developed with state-of-the-art infrastructure and allied facilities for IT companies.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Technology Job Khuzdar University Of Engineering And Technology Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

Google spars with EU activists after Austria data ..

Google spars with EU activists after Austria data defeat

1 minute ago
 KP PAC forms body to probe irregularities, corrupt ..

KP PAC forms body to probe irregularities, corruption, nepotism in Irrigation de ..

1 minute ago
 Shah condemns bomb blast in Lahore

Shah condemns bomb blast in Lahore

1 minute ago
 Russia to hold naval drills in Atlantic, Pacific, ..

Russia to hold naval drills in Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic, Mediterranean

1 minute ago
 Barking Deer conservation starts; KP's protected a ..

Barking Deer conservation starts; KP's protected areas enhanced to 15pc: Wildlif ..

5 minutes ago
 Vatican expresses 'shame, remorse' over abuse afte ..

Vatican expresses 'shame, remorse' over abuse after German report

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.