Software Technology Park to be set up in Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The government has decided to set up Software Technology Park in Khuzdar at a cost of Rs 40 million to provide employment opportunities to the youth in the IT sector.

The Pakistan Software Export board has selected Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar for establishment of software technology park in a bid to provide one step solution to expand IT enterprises.

The park will also provide space, facilities and services for IT firms, said official source.

The first Software Technology Park, being established in Quetta would also create tremendous job opportunities for information technology professionals in the province.

The technology parks would create opportunities for IT experts, students and a large number of youth through freelancing.

The Federal government was striving hard to develop IT sector of Balochistan.

The IT Parks would be developed with state-of-the-art infrastructure and allied facilities for IT companies.

