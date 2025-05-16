Open Menu

SPSC Announces Final Results For Assistant Prosecutor General (BPS-17)

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has declared the final results for the Assistant Prosecutor General (BPS-17) positions in the Law Department. A total of six candidates have been selected for the posts.

The successful candidates include Asadullah Khan, Zain ul Abidin, Rabia Saqib, Ghulam Murtaza, Anum Iqbal, and Saima Saleh. These candidates went through a rigorous selection process, which included a written test and an interview.

The SPSC has followed all constitutional requirements, including quotas for males, females, urban and rural areas, in the selection process. The results are now available on the SPSC website, along with the marks obtained by each candidate.

