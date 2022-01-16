Squad set up to facilitate tourists visiting Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 200 personnel of the Tourist Guide Force comprising District and City Traffic Police were operating to facilitate the tourists visiting Murree hill station.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani has assigned the force to help and facilitate the tourists.

The CPO said Rawalpindi Police and district administration including the Tourist Guide Force were working together to help visitors in Murree.

He urged that the tourists should contact 051-9269200 in case of any problem, emergency or guidance.