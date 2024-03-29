Open Menu

SRSO & SSPA Inks MoU To Collaborate For Mamta Program

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and Sindh Social Protection Authority (SSPA) has joined hands in a significant initiative by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance community mobilization and awareness for the Mamta Program, also known as the Mother & Child Support Program (MCSP), said a release issued here on Friday

The MoU signing ceremony, graced by the presence of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro and CEO of SSPA, Samiullah Shaikh, marked a pivotal moment as they officially sealed the partnership on behalf of their respective organizations.

