SRSO & SSPA inks MoU to collaborate for Mamta Program

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and Sindh Social Protection Authority (SSPA) has joined hands in a significant initiative by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance community mobilization and awareness for the Mamta Program, also known as the Mother & Child Support Program (MCSP), said a release issued here on Friday.

The MoU signing ceremony, graced by the presence of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro and CEO of SSPA, Samiullah Shaikh, marked a pivotal moment as they officially sealed the partnership on behalf of their respective organizations.