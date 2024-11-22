SSC annual exam-2025 schedule revised

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has revised the admission schedule for annual secondary school certificate examination-2025.

According to the schedule shared here Friday, the exam is expected to start from March 4.

The admission forms with single fee will now be accepted from up to December 6, with double fee from December 7 to 20. The forms with triple fee will be accepted from December 21 to January 2.

Further details are available at website www.bisefsd.edu.pk