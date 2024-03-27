Open Menu

Stray Dogs Bite 10 Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Stray dogs bite 10 persons

As many as 10 people were injured by stray dogs in Larkana on Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) As many as 10 people were injured by stray dogs in Larkana on Wednesday.

According to a report, stray dogs biting cases are on the rise in Larkana and its outskirts as the authorities have still not taken solid steps to end this menace despite the public hue and cry.

Today, 10 people, including 5-year-old Zahida, 6-year-old Faraz Ali, 7-year-old Asif Ali, 10-year-old Shabrin Bibi, 11-year-old Salar Ali, 30-year-old Zameer Khan, 35-year-old Humira Bibi and others were bitten by the stray dogs in the Larkana city and its surrounding.

They were brought to the Dog Bite Vaccination Center of the Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana for treatment. The wounds were dressed and anti-rabies vaccine was also administered.

