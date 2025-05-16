Open Menu

Student Council Elections In 38,000 Govt Schools Held Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Student Council elections in 38,000 govt schools held across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Student Council elections were held in 38,000 government schools across Punjab on Friday, May 16, in which students participated with great enthusiasm.

According to the Punjab school education Department (SED) sources, in addition to the posts of President, Vice President, General Secretary, Finance Secretary, the election of officials of sports, Debating and Cultural Societies was also held in the schools.

The candidates campaigned vigorously for their success, while the students actively participated in the polling process and voted for their favorite candidates.

After the polling time was over, the votes are being counted in a transparent manner. The election process is being monitored by the election staff consisting of teachers, who will officially announce the Names of the successful candidates after the counting is completed.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

9 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

9 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

14 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

23 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

23 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

23 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

23 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

23 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

23 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan