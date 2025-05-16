Student Council Elections In 38,000 Govt Schools Held Across Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Student Council elections were held in 38,000 government schools across Punjab on Friday, May 16, in which students participated with great enthusiasm.
According to the Punjab school education Department (SED) sources, in addition to the posts of President, Vice President, General Secretary, Finance Secretary, the election of officials of sports, Debating and Cultural Societies was also held in the schools.
The candidates campaigned vigorously for their success, while the students actively participated in the polling process and voted for their favorite candidates.
After the polling time was over, the votes are being counted in a transparent manner. The election process is being monitored by the election staff consisting of teachers, who will officially announce the Names of the successful candidates after the counting is completed.
