SU Team Heads To Islamabad For 'International Moot Court Competition'
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 08:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Sindh University Jamshoro's Institute of Law team, led by coach Professor Dr. Ghulam Ali Burero, departed from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, for Islamabad. The team is set to participate in the 16th Henry Dunant International Humanitarian Law Moot Court Competition 2024.
According to the university spokesperson, the competition will take place from September 24 to 26, 2024. The Sindh University team consists of students Tahseen Akhtar, Saip Mehdi Shah and Nirmal Arif Jamali. These competitions are being organized under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
The Sindh University team had to work diligently to reach this stage, and after competition of 1,504 teams SU team had secured space in the top 12.
