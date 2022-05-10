SU to conduct first semester examinations in its all campuses from May 23

The academics and administrative heads of the University of Sindh Jamshoro who met on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro have decided to conduct first semester examinations in all campuses of the university from May 23, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The academics and administrative heads of the University of Sindh Jamshoro who met on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro have decided to conduct first semester examinations in all campuses of the university from May 23, 2022.

The meeting while finalizing the schedule to examination process including acceptance of examinations forms and uploading of students attendance has also decided that during conduct of the first semester examinations, the classes of evening shifts of 2022 batches of different examinations will remained continued in the campuses.