UrduPoint.com

SU To Conduct First Semester Examinations In Its All Campuses From May 23

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 08:34 PM

SU to conduct first semester examinations in its all campuses from May 23

The academics and administrative heads of the University of Sindh Jamshoro who met on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro have decided to conduct first semester examinations in all campuses of the university from May 23, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The academics and administrative heads of the University of Sindh Jamshoro who met on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro have decided to conduct first semester examinations in all campuses of the university from May 23, 2022.

The meeting while finalizing the schedule to examination process including acceptance of examinations forms and uploading of students attendance has also decided that during conduct of the first semester examinations, the classes of evening shifts of 2022 batches of different examinations will remained continued in the campuses.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro May All From

Recent Stories

US Envoy McCain Predicts World Food Crisis That Co ..

US Envoy McCain Predicts World Food Crisis That Could Kill Millions of People

2 minutes ago
 US Assesses Russia-Ukraine Conflict as 'Stalemate' ..

US Assesses Russia-Ukraine Conflict as 'Stalemate' - Defense Intelligence Chief

2 minutes ago
 15 kgs wheat flour bag available at Rs 930 in Baha ..

15 kgs wheat flour bag available at Rs 930 in Bahawalpur division: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 DG PSB assures federations full support for Common ..

DG PSB assures federations full support for Commonwealth Games preparations

2 minutes ago
 14 officers punished in Rs 800m corruption case

14 officers punished in Rs 800m corruption case

2 minutes ago
 Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of National As ..

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of National Assembly session

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.