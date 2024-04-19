Sukkur authorities focus on food safety, quality control in wheat purchases

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday directed the food department to prepare next season's wheat purchase plan to get approval from relevant authorities.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the food department that discussed matters relating to food safety authority and the mandate of the food department.

He stressed ensuring transparency in the buying process and maintaining the quality of wheat.

Commissioner Sukkur said a bumper production of wheat crops was made this year due to timely cultivation, better weather conditions, hard work of farmers and agri scientists by introducing new varieties.

He advised growers to regularly listen to weather forecasts through print and electronic media and harvest their crops during appropriate times to minimize pre and post-harvest losses.

All officers and officials concerned attended the meeting.