Open Menu

Sukkur Authorities Focus On Food Safety, Quality Control In Wheat Purchases

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Sukkur authorities focus on food safety, quality control in wheat purchases

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday directed the food department to prepare next season's wheat purchase plan to get approval from relevant authorities.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the food department that discussed matters relating to food safety authority and the mandate of the food department.

He stressed ensuring transparency in the buying process and maintaining the quality of wheat.

Commissioner Sukkur said a bumper production of wheat crops was made this year due to timely cultivation, better weather conditions, hard work of farmers and agri scientists by introducing new varieties.

He advised growers to regularly listen to weather forecasts through print and electronic media and harvest their crops during appropriate times to minimize pre and post-harvest losses.

All officers and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Weather Sukkur Agri Media From Wheat

Recent Stories

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

2 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

14 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

14 hours ago
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

14 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

15 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

15 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

15 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan