Sukkur Customs Seizes Smuggled Goods Worth Millions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) In a major crackdown, Sukkur customs authorities on Saturday have seized a large quantity of smuggled goods, including cigarettes, gutka, and illicit liquor, valued at millions of rupees.

The operation was carried out on the basis of a confidential tip-off, resulting in the confiscation of various contraband items.

According to officials, the smugglers had planned to sell these goods in the market. However, the customs authorities foiled their plans, seizing the smuggled goods and dealing a significant blow to the illicit trade.

The customs authorities have vowed to take stringent measures against smuggling and will continue to conduct such operations to eradicate illegal businesses. These efforts aim to protect public interest and prevent damage to the national economy.

The seized goods are valued at millions of rupees, and officials believe that such operations are crucial in preventing economic crimes.

