Sukkur Customs Seizes Smuggled Goods Worth Millions
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) In a major crackdown, Sukkur customs authorities on Saturday have seized a large quantity of smuggled goods, including cigarettes, gutka, and illicit liquor, valued at millions of rupees.
The operation was carried out on the basis of a confidential tip-off, resulting in the confiscation of various contraband items.
According to officials, the smugglers had planned to sell these goods in the market. However, the customs authorities foiled their plans, seizing the smuggled goods and dealing a significant blow to the illicit trade.
The customs authorities have vowed to take stringent measures against smuggling and will continue to conduct such operations to eradicate illegal businesses. These efforts aim to protect public interest and prevent damage to the national economy.
The seized goods are valued at millions of rupees, and officials believe that such operations are crucial in preventing economic crimes.
Recent Stories
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..
Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt
KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Capacity building workshop on agri-entrepreneurship held3 minutes ago
-
Two injured criminals arrested, 2 escaped in encounter3 minutes ago
-
SALU to host grand students week3 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Customs seizes smuggled goods worth millions3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with three stolen motorcycles3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 200 kites3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs to remain independent by not joining US or China camp: Former ambassador Mansoor Ahma ..6 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred, funeral prayers offered in DIKhan13 minutes ago
-
Walk organized in Gujar Khan area against kite flying13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan offers attractive investment opportunities for American Companies: Mohsin Naqvi13 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists13 minutes ago
-
Information Commissioner reaffirms citizens' access to information13 minutes ago