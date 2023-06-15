Sumyya Habib of NWSM topped MBBS annual exam-2022-23

Sumyya Habib, a student of Northwest School of Medicine (NWSM), Peshawar topped the MBBS final year professional examination 2022-23 by securing 1464 marks when the Khyber Medical University announced its result here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Sumyya Habib, a student of Northwest school of Medicine (NWSM), Peshawar topped the MBBS final year professional examination 2022-23 by securing 1464 marks when the Khyber Medical University announced its result here on Thursday.

Sumyya Habib was followed by Saima Khan Mehsud of Gomal Medical College, Dera Ismail Khan who secured second position with 1431 marks, while Rahat Khan of Saidu Medical College (SMC) Swat grabbed third position by scoring 1430 marks.

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has announced the MBBS final professional session 2022 annual results wherein a total of 1915 students from 16 medical colleges of the public and private sector participated in the examination, out of which 1794 students declared as passed, thus the overall success rate was 93 per cent.

A total of 1915 male and female students from 10 public and 6 private sector medical colleges of the province participated in the said examination, out of which 1794 students succeeded, while the overall result was 93 per cent. It is worth mentioning that the MBBS final professional exam has a total of 1600 marks which at least 50% marks are mandatory for success in each subject.

A professional Table Tennis player who also won gold medal in the Pakistan board besides winning medals for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National level event, Zubair Khawjah, hailing from Chitral, also passed the MBBS exam from Ayub Medical College. Zubair Khawjah is the elder brother of Pakistan No. 1 Fahad Khawjah and Pakistan No. 2 Ummah Khawaja now plays in the International Table Tennis League in Sydney, Australia and Montreal, Canada.

The sports Circles, specially the Table Tennis community hailed Zubair Khawjah for passing his MBBS exam. It is worth mentioning here that Zubair Khawjah got his admission on Sports Seat Quota in Islamia College Peshawar University.

Zubair Khawjah attributed his success to the prayers of his parents and the hard work of his teachers. Zubair Khawjah also got the honor of winning Pakistan Board Table Tennis gold after a lapse of a decade.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq congratulated the successful students, especially the first, second, and third position holders, and said that these young doctors are the pride of the nation.

He said that these young doctors will not only fulfill the expectations of their parents and teachers but will also play an essential role in the welfare of society by making the service of suffering humanity the motto of their lives.

While appreciating the role and hard work of the University's Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Additional Controller of Examinations Dr. Syed Hafeez Ahmed, and their team and examiners in preparing the results and ensuring the transparency of the examination process the Vice-Chancellor hoped that in view of the importance of medical education, the examination team will continue their work with the same zeal and enthusiasm in the future and will not consider any expediency or pressure in promoting the culture of merit and transparency.