UrduPoint.com

Supremacy Of Parliament To Be Honored At All Costs: NA Body

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Supremacy of Parliament to be honored at all costs: NA Body

The Standing Committee of National Assembly on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Monday categorically stated that nobody is above the law and supremacy of the Parliament should be honored at all costs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Standing Committee of National Assembly on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Monday categorically stated that nobody is above the law and supremacy of the Parliament should be honored at all costs.

The committee under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA also directed to inform all federal/provincial secretaries, ministries, divisions, departments that disciplinary action would be taken against them as per law if they do not attend the phone calls of the parliamentarians.

The committee passed these recommendations on the complaint of Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Noor Alam Khan.

The committee recommended that strict disciplinary action should be taken if any one transgress or challenge the authority of the Parliament by avoiding the directions of the parliament/committees.

On the question of privilege raised by Romina Khursheed Alam, MNA regarding alleged baseless propaganda on social, print and electronic media that a 25 person delegation attended the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference in Canada, the Committee directed for necessary amendments in the defamation Act/Rules.

The committee also directed the Secretary, M/o Information and Broadcasting to have a joint consultative meeting including the representatives of PEMRA, PTA and FIA for resolving the issue. The Committee was of the opinion to increase the fine on such tv channels from one million to five million rupees and strengthen PEMRA and PTA.

The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Usama Qadri, Nawab Sher, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Shagufta Jumani, Zahid Akram Durrani, MNA, Deputy Speaker, Nuzhat Pathan, MNA, Salahuddin Ayubi, MNA, Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Romina Khursheed Alam, Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan Sial, and Noor Alam Khan, MNA/Chairman, PAC. The meeting was also attended by Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, MNA/Minister.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Parliament Canada Fine Federal Investigation Agency Media TV All From Million

Recent Stories

Canada Foreign Minister Joly Says Reaffirmed to Ku ..

Canada Foreign Minister Joly Says Reaffirmed to Kuleba Ottawa's Continued Suppor ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Adds German UGS Operator Katharina on Count ..

Russia Adds German UGS Operator Katharina on Counter-Sanctions List - Government

5 minutes ago
 Biden flies to take 'care' of storm-hit Puerto Ric ..

Biden flies to take 'care' of storm-hit Puerto Rico

5 minutes ago
 Macron's top adviser charged with conflict of inte ..

Macron's top adviser charged with conflict of interest

6 minutes ago
 Brazil heads for runoff vote with Bolsonaro buoyan ..

Brazil heads for runoff vote with Bolsonaro buoyant

6 minutes ago
 Sugar Advisory Board to meet on Oct. 6

Sugar Advisory Board to meet on Oct. 6

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.