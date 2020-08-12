UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Minister, Brother

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:53 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition for disqualification of Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and his brother provincial minister Hashim Jawan Bakht

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition for disqualification of Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and his brother provincial minister Hashim Jawan Bakht.

The court observed that the petitioner should have approached the forum concerned first.

The bench headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the petition filed by Ahsan Abid at Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the bench that Khusro Bakhtiar and his brother Hashim Jawan Bakht were elected from NA 177 and PP 259 respectively. He submitted that both brothers amassed assets beyond means and did not disclose them.

He submitted that the petitioner moved an application to NAB Multan for inquiry into the matter but no action was taken.

He submitted that the petitioner approached the Lahore High Court over NAB inaction, who ordered the bureau to decide the application within three months as per law.

He submitted that the said inquiry had been transferred from NAB Multan to NAB Lahore and petitioner was not being apprised about the progress.

He contended that the brothers had amassed assets of billions of rupees andthey did not satisfy the conditions set in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

He pleaded with the court to direct bureau for filing reference against them, besides their disqualification.

