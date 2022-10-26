The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the federal government's request to issue an interim order to bar the planned long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and sought response from former prime minister Imran Khan in the contempt of court case for violating the court order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Federal government's request to issue an interim order to bar the planned long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and sought response from former prime minister Imran Khan in the contempt of court case for violating the court order.

A five-member SC larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the interior ministry's contempt of court case against former prime minister Imran Khan for violating apex court's May 25 order wherein the PTI was restricted for its Azadi March near Peshawar Mor between the H-9 and G-9 sectors of Islamabad.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rahman said he had reviewed the reports of police and intelligence agencies upon which all institutions rely.

He said the first question of the court was when did Imran Khan gave a call to reach the D Chowk. The court order came on May 25 at 6 PM while Imran Khan announced long march towards D-Chowk at 6:50 PM and he (Imran) made another announcement at 9:54 PM, the AAG added. PTI had requested the sit-in at the Srinagar highway.

Aamir Rehman argued that Imran Khan had announced to go to D Chowk even before the court's order. Then other PTI leaders also gave call for reaching the D Chowk, he added. He said Imran Khan's D Chowk call was a contempt of court.

The AAG said Imran Khan announced to end the long march at 6 o'clock on Jinnah Avenue on May 26 and went to blue area while crossing the allotted place and ended the rally which was four kilometers ahead of the allotted place at H-9 area.

The Chief Justice remarked that Imran Khan's lawyers gave the assurance on their leader's behalf and from Imran Khan's statement it seems that he was informed about the court order as he (Imran) had stated that the Supreme Court had asked the government to remove the obstacles, he added.

The real question arises what was told to Imran Khan, he should come and clarify to the court who said what, the CJP remarked.

The AAG informed that Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry gave assurance on behalf of Imran Khan and assured that no roads would be blocked and would not go beyond the designated point.

He pleaded the court to issue contempt of court notice which was rejected by the court.

The court remarked they would not issue contempt or show cause notices at this time and the court would determine whether contempt of court had been committed or not after reviewing Imran Khan's response. The Supreme Court sought written replies from Imran Khan, Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry.

The Chief Justice remarked whether the assurance was given for not going to D Chowk or not, and the Court also wanted to hear PTI Chief's position on the government's allegations.

Meanwhile, the court also ordered to provide the report of ISI, IB and Islamabad Police to the PTI and stated that the reply should be submitted in the light of the report.

The court also rejected the request of Additional Attorney General to summon Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the bench member Justice Yahya Afridi disagreed with the other members of the bench upon seeking reply from the former prime minister.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till October 31.