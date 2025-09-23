Survey For Flood Relief Package To Begin In Multan In Two Days: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu has announced that, under the historic relief package introduced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for flood-affected communities, a comprehensive survey will begin in Multan district within the next two days.
He stated that once conditions improve in Jalalpur Pirwala, displaced families will begin returning to their homes. In other tehsils of Multan district, flood victims have already been resettled from relief camps back into their residences.
The Deputy Commissioner made these remarks during a briefing on motorway relief operations and infrastructure rehabilitation in Jalalpur Pirwala, where officials from the Irrigation Department and other concerned agencies updated him on the ongoing flood situation.
Highlighting the urgency of the matter, the Deputy Commissioner noted that, on the Chief Minister’s directives, an emergency operation is underway to repair a breach at the Nooraja Bhutta flood embankment. Teams from the irrigation department, equipped with heavy machinery, are working round the clock to plug the breach. Trucks loaded with stones and soil are being deployed to strengthen the embankment and prevent further damage.
He reaffirmed the district administration’s resolve that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, every possible measure will be taken to restore flood protection infrastructure and ensure the safety and well-being of the public.
