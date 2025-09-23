Open Menu

Survey For Flood Relief Package To Begin In Multan In Two Days: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Survey for flood relief package to begin in Multan in two days: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu has announced that, under the historic relief package introduced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for flood-affected communities, a comprehensive survey will begin in Multan district within the next two days.

He stated that once conditions improve in Jalalpur Pirwala, displaced families will begin returning to their homes. In other tehsils of Multan district, flood victims have already been resettled from relief camps back into their residences.

The Deputy Commissioner made these remarks during a briefing on motorway relief operations and infrastructure rehabilitation in Jalalpur Pirwala, where officials from the Irrigation Department and other concerned agencies updated him on the ongoing flood situation.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, the Deputy Commissioner noted that, on the Chief Minister’s directives, an emergency operation is underway to repair a breach at the Nooraja Bhutta flood embankment. Teams from the irrigation department, equipped with heavy machinery, are working round the clock to plug the breach. Trucks loaded with stones and soil are being deployed to strengthen the embankment and prevent further damage.

He reaffirmed the district administration’s resolve that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, every possible measure will be taken to restore flood protection infrastructure and ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

Recent Stories

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

1 hour ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infras ..

Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

3 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

3 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

3 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

3 hours ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan