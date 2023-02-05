UrduPoint.com

Swabi Police Arrest 4 Terrorists; Recover Arms, Ammunition

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 09:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Swabi Police arrested four terrorists and recovered weapons of different bores from their possession to save districts from destruction.

Addressing a joint press conference, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Mohammad Ali Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Captain (Retd) Najmul Hussnain told media on Sunday that the arrested terrorists are Saqib, a resident of Bajaur; Abdul Rehman, resident of Hund (Swabi); Imran, resident of Mohmand; and Zubair, resident of Bajaur were planning to target police and important installations.

They said that on January 30, 2023, district police during an operation had killed terrorists, including terrorist Commander Izharullah, involved in dispatching terrorists' teams from Afghanistan and were planning for terror activities and the target killing of police personnel.

The RPO Mardan said that the arrested terrorists were members of the deadly network and had arrived from Afghanistan during the month of November last year.

The police officials said that the killed terrorist, Izharullah was wanted by police in connection with the targeted killing and attacking police stations with hand grenades. He was carrying head money of Rs.2 million.

Terrorist commander Izharullah had martyred police personnel Mubasir Nader, Bakhtiar, Sajid and Bakht Munir, and was also involved in attacking police stations Kalo Khan and Yar Hussain with hand grenades.

Arms and ammunition recovered from the arrested terrorists included 5 kilograms of explosive material; 18 AGL hand grenades; 9 hand grenades; 18 electronic detonators; 60 feet safety fuse; 60 feet prima/detonating card; 2 trans meters; 2 receivers; 1 AGL launcher; 2 Kalashnikov; 1 pistol; 237 cartridges of various bore, 49 dry battery seals; 2 volt battery; 2 icon wireless sets; 1 bag; 4 bundle wire; 4 magazines; 2 SMG wire; 7 mobile phone sets; 78 CD disc and a passport in the name of Abdul Rehman.

