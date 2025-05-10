Sweets Distributed Among People On Success Of Operation 'Bunyan Al Marsoos'
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Sweets were distributed to celebrate the success of the operation Bunyan al Marsoos on the instructions of the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here Saturday.
According to a spokesman for the Sindh Governor House, the sweets were distributed among the people at the Sindh Governor House Karachi and Sindh House Islamabad.
He said that the people also raised slogans of Pakistan Army Zindabad.
