Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to hold open court on Sept 30

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, the provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister, Ali Jan would hold open court on September 30.

The open court would be held in the premises of office of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad at 10 a.m.

This was informed by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Pahnwar to the general public through an announcement. The minister and special assistant would hear the issues of the public and would instruct concerned authorities to settle the issues.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner has issued letters to concerned officials of all universities, provincial and Federal institutions to ensure attendance.

DC also appealed to the general public to participate in the open court so that their issues to be listened and resolved in time.