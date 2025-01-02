Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sadiq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the talks held between the government and opposition committees, describing them as being conducted in a "more conducive environment."

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would present its "Charter of Demands" in the next meeting, he said, while talking to journalists after the conclusion of the second round of talks.

He said, “In the last meeting, we decided that PTI would present its charter of demands. However, the opposition requested another meeting with [PTI founder] to finalize their list of demands. The next meeting will hopefully take place next week,”.

Welcoming the cordial environment of the discussions, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also tabled "excellent proposals and spoke with an open heart."

He said, that the most positive outcome was the consensus among all participants to engage in dialogue for Pakistan’s betterment, covering issues such as the economy, terrorism, and other critical matters.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, read out a joint statement, highlighting that the PTI Committee, led by Umar Ayub Khan and comprising other members, presented a detailed perspective.

The committee demanded the release of PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan, along with other party leaders and workers. They also called for the government to refrain from creating obstacles for PTI workers seeking bail. They proposed the formation of a judicial commission to thoroughly investigate and disclose the facts regarding the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

They said that Imran Khan had authorized the initiation of negotiations, and the committee required clear instructions to proceed methodically. Following consultations with Imran Khan, the final charter of demands would be presented in the next meeting.

On behalf of the government’s parliamentary committee, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that, based on the decisions of the previous meeting, it was expected that PTI would present its demands in writing during Thursday’s session. However, he expressed no objections to PTI’s committee seeking guidance from Imran Khan before finalizing their demands.

He added that both committees could then proceed amicably. It was agreed that once PTI’s committee completes consultations, a date for the third meeting would be set for next week.

The government’s side included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP MNAs Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah, MQM-P lawmaker Farooq Sattar, Balochistan Awami Party lawmaker Khalid Magsi, Pakistan Muslim League Zia Ejaz-ul-Haq and Federal Minister for privatization Abdul Aleem Khan.

From the opposition’s side, the participants included Umar Ayub, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI MNA Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen chief Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

