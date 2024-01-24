Tareen, Dogar Gear Up For Tough Battle Of Ballots In NA-149
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM
NA-149 constituency is historically an important city area for having witnessed many political heavyweights testing their luck and leadership qualities on a sizable urban bunch of voters in past and February 8 nationwide polls are no exception with Jahangir Khan Tareen, the patron-in-chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and former Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar gearing up for a tough battle of ballot come the polling day
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) NA-149 constituency is historically an important city area for having witnessed many political heavyweights testing their luck and leadership qualities on a sizable urban bunch of voters in past and February 8 nationwide polls are no exception with Jahangir Khan Tareen, the patron-in-chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and former Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar gearing up for a tough battle of ballot come the polling day.
Moreover, Pakistan Peoples Party ticket holder Rizwan Hance, seemingly a newcomer but with a rich experience of local bodies level politics, is also among the contestants, flexing political muscles in an important constituency of Multan city.
The constituency comprises city areas including New Multan, Rasheedabad, Eidgah, Khanewal road, some parts of Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony, Dera Adda, Gujjar Khada, Nawan Sheher, MDA Chowk, Pul Bararaan and some parts of cantonment area.
The constituency NA-149 is the home area of Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar as his father late Malik Salahuddin Dogar and his uncle Malik Liaquat Dogar had won their seats as MNA in past.
On the other hand, his rival, IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen also declared Multan as his home and has an elaborate plan he is making public for the uplift of the area and well well-being of people as part of the party manifesto during the ongoing election campaigning.
PML-N leader Sheikh Tariq Rasheed had also won the election from this constituency and another political big wig Makhdoom Javed Hashmi was also declared successful from this area in past.
Mazhar Javed, a political analyst and senior journalist said that NA-149 bears historical importance for having witnessed many political heavyweights contesting elections including former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had won the election in 1970 against Maulana Hamid Ali Khan, a nominee from Motahida Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan while veteran politician, late Babu Ferozuddin Ansari was a JUI ticket holder and this constituency was then called NW-79 Multan-1.
APP/srd-ifi
Recent Stories
Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000
Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola
UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation
PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy secto ..
Capital police finalizes security plan for elections 2024
SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election from NA-252
Minister promises more measures to facilitate Hajis this year
PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for MVNO services
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections preparation
Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, inquiry hears
Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranking for various events
Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners plane crash
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,0005 minutes ago
-
PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy sector6 minutes ago
-
Capital police finalizes security plan for elections 20245 minutes ago
-
SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election from NA-2525 minutes ago
-
Minister promises more measures to facilitate Hajis this year5 minutes ago
-
PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for MVNO services5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections preparation5 minutes ago
-
66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in current month10 minutes ago
-
'CM Punjab takes great interest in implementation of development projects in Jhang'5 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman took action on 126 complaints last month5 minutes ago
-
DC reviews security measures for general elections5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan benefiting from first CPEC phase; engaged with China for next one: Caretaker Prime Minister ..18 minutes ago