Tariq Khan appointed as parliamentary secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly from Bahawalpur Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan has been appointed as parliamentary secretary for Planning and Development Department.

According to a notification, issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the chief minister approved the appointment of MPA Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan as parliamentary secretary with an immediate effect and assigned the departments mentioned in the notification.

Tariq Khan was elected as an MPA from PP-254 Bahawalpur constituency.