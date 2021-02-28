Teenager hit to death by train

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :A teenager boy was hit to death by a moving train in the Nishatabad police station area.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that 16-year-old Ali Sher of Mehndi Mohallah was walking on a railway track while listening to mobile-phone call near Chenab Steel Mill at Jhumra Road when a train approached and hit him.

He received serious injuries and died on-the-spot.

The police handed over the body to the family for burial.