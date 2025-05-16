Thanksgiving Day observed with national zeal in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Thanksgiving Day was observed in Muzaffargarh with rallies, Quran recitations, and patriotic slogans.

A rally led by Deputy Commissioner Quratul Ain Memon was taken out from the DC Office. MPA Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia and DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed also joined, along with citizens, civil society, traders, teachers, and students.

Participants carried national flags and chanted slogans. Father of martyred Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq was also present.

The DC said the rally reaffirmed Pakistan’s status as a sovereign nation. MPA Chandia credited the military’s professionalism for the country’s success, while the DPO praised the unity and resilience of the people.

Officials from various departments, including education, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defence, also took part.