Thanksgiving Day Observed With National Zeal In Muzaffargarh
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Thanksgiving Day was observed in Muzaffargarh with rallies, Quran recitations, and patriotic slogans.
A rally led by Deputy Commissioner Quratul Ain Memon was taken out from the DC Office. MPA Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia and DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed also joined, along with citizens, civil society, traders, teachers, and students.
Participants carried national flags and chanted slogans. Father of martyred Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq was also present.
The DC said the rally reaffirmed Pakistan’s status as a sovereign nation. MPA Chandia credited the military’s professionalism for the country’s success, while the DPO praised the unity and resilience of the people.
Officials from various departments, including education, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defence, also took part.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan shatters India’s hegemonic designs: PU VC6 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day observed with national zeal in Muzaffargarh6 minutes ago
-
74th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations celebrated at UoP6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on anti-encroachment drive, urban beautification plans6 minutes ago
-
Man honoured for saving five lives6 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in May 9 riots cases until June 2316 minutes ago
-
LHC orders immediate action to prevent water wastage across Punjab36 minutes ago
-
Nation proud of sacrifices of its brave soldiers: President46 minutes ago
-
Senator Danesh lauds armed forces, highlights Pakistan’s commitment to minority rights amid region ..56 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ celebrations across Punjab56 minutes ago
-
Steps affot to promote religious harmony: RPO Alpa1 hour ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding construction of park by ITP1 hour ago