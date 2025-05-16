Open Menu

Thanksgiving Day Observed With National Zeal In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Thanksgiving Day observed with national zeal in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Thanksgiving Day was observed in Muzaffargarh with rallies, Quran recitations, and patriotic slogans.

A rally led by Deputy Commissioner Quratul Ain Memon was taken out from the DC Office. MPA Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia and DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed also joined, along with citizens, civil society, traders, teachers, and students.

Participants carried national flags and chanted slogans. Father of martyred Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq was also present.

The DC said the rally reaffirmed Pakistan’s status as a sovereign nation. MPA Chandia credited the military’s professionalism for the country’s success, while the DPO praised the unity and resilience of the people.

Officials from various departments, including education, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defence, also took part.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

8 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

8 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

22 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

22 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

22 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

22 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

22 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

22 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan