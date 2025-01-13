The Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum (HRF) to honour writer Rasool Memon on Jan 18

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 11:17 PM

The Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum (HRF) in its continued series of literary session will host a ceremony to eulogize literary contribution of Rasool Memon at M.H Panhwar Institute of Sindh Studies on 18th January at 3pm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum (HRF) in its continued series of literary session will host a ceremony to eulogize literary contribution of Rasool Memon at M.H Panhwar Institute of Sindh Studies on 18th January at 3pm.

According to a press release, famous intellectuals would express their views on the art and personality of the writer who has created a classical novel ‘Kata’ and many stories.

