The Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum (HRF) To Honour Writer Rasool Memon On Jan 18
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 11:17 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum (HRF) in its continued series of literary session will host a ceremony to eulogize literary contribution of Rasool Memon at M.H Panhwar Institute of Sindh Studies on 18th January at 3pm.
According to a press release, famous intellectuals would express their views on the art and personality of the writer who has created a classical novel ‘Kata’ and many stories.
