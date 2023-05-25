UrduPoint.com

Three Held; Drugs, Arms Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Three held; drugs, arms recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The district police here on Thursday detained three outlaws by recovering of ammunition and drugs from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdur Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the police is taking all possible measures to eliminate crimes and anti-social elements from the society.

A police team of Dera Town Police Station led by Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Javed Lashari, arrested the accused Saeed Ullah son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Nauran Adda and recovered a Kalashnikov along with 25 cartridges and 510 gram hashish from his possession.

Moreover, another accused named Hidayt Ullah son of Inayat Ullah resident of Mok was arrested with a 30-bore pistol and five cartridges.

Meanwhile, a team of Paroa Police Station led by SHO Zafar Abbas taking action against drug dealers arrested accused Shafi Ullah son of Abdul Raheem resident of Paroa and recovered 1130 gram hashish from him.

The police registered separate cases against them and started further investigations.

