Thunderstorm predicted in parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Thunderstorm with gusty winds forecast in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts for next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in KP said Provincial Metrological Department on Sunday.

Similarly, thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in different parts of the province like Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai and Kurram districts for next 48 hours.