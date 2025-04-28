Tordher Chairs Meeting On Administrative, Environmental Issues Of Industries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:15 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher on Monday chaired a meeting on administrative and environmental matters of industries in Peshawar Division.
The meeting reviewed various issues facing industries and aligned administrative matters.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries Aamir Afaq, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, Special Secretary Industries Muhammad Anwar Khan, CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Adil Salahuddin, Director Environmental Protection Agency Jamshed Khan, SSP Peshawar, relevant WAPDA officials, administrative officers from districts Mohmand, Peshawar, and Khyber, office bearers of the Marble Association Warsak Road and other departmental representatives.
Commissioner Peshawar Division highlighted concerns regarding environmental pollution and hazardous emissions from certain industries in Peshawar, as well as the damage to road infrastructure caused by the overloading of industrial transport vehicles. Various proposals were discussed to devise appropriate solutions to these issues.
The meeting also deliberated on infrastructure development, land acquisition, outstanding dues, and connectivity roads related to the Mohmand Marble City project, with directions issued for timely and suitable resolutions.
Additionally, instructions were given to organize a joint meeting within one week involving the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hayatabad Industrial Association and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to address serious violations of environmental regulations in the Hayatabad Economic Zone.
It was decided that strict legal action would be taken against violators after the stipulated period.
The meeting also discussed the relocation of industries from Warsak Road to the Mohmand Economic Zone, envisioned to become a well-facilitated industrial hub. Discussions were held regarding the construction of the Machni Bridge to ease the transport of goods from industries along Warsak Road, with industrialists proposing a public-private partnership for the project. In this regard, the Special Assistant directed the convening of a stakeholders' meeting.
Electricity issues faced by marble industries in Mullagori were also discussed. The Special Assistant suggested that representatives of the Warsak Road Marble Industry explore ways to recycle industrial waste (Slurry) into reusable products, noting that a feasibility study already exists with KPEZDMC that could be utilized.
He further highlighted that the establishment of the Industrial Park Peshawar, the first major industrial project in the Peshawar Valley since 1970, is 25% completed. Located at the junction of the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, the park is poised to become a significant industrial center in the region.
Special Assistant Abdul Karim Tordher emphasized that the provincial government is committed to providing maximum facilitation to industrialists and creating an enabling environment for business and investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
