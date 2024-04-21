Tributes to Dr. Iqbal for awakening Muslims, paid on his 86th death anniversary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Great tributes were paid to the national poet philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal for awakening the Muslims of subcontinent for a separate homeland through his inspired poetry and political acumen, on his 86th death anniversary that was observed with great admiration and reverence in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of the legendary poet who instilled a new hope and direction among the Muslims of Indo-Pakistan subcontinent for a separate homeland where they could live with dignity, respect and religious freedom.

Political, social, literary organizations and educational institutions organized special programs and declamation contests in connection with the day.

The speakers eulogized the matchless poetic, literary and political services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal who presented the historic 1930 address at Allabad that set a clear direction for millions of Muslims to achieve Pakistan where they could spend life as per their religious belief.

In this connection, a debate competition on the life and poetic services of Dr Muhammad Iqbal was held at Peshawar Model school where speakers highlighted various aspects of his personality and services.

Malaika Bibi, a 4th grade student said that following the failure of the Independence War of 1857, the Muslims of the subcontinent who ruled united India for nearly 800 years were pushed the wall after the colonial masters tilted towards Hindus and deprived Muslims of all kinds of rights and liberties.

She said the Hindus were given free access to education, jobs, and civil, economic and political rights while Muslims were pushed to the walls by the colonial masters as the latter considered them rivals after overthrowing the Mughals under the guise of East India Company.

Hence, she said the Muslims were deprived of all kinds of rights and liberties including education, employment, social, economic and independence in that era of discrimination and oppression. She said the mission of great educationist Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was carried forward by Hazrat Shah Wali Ullah and later by Dr Muhammad Iqbal for the socio-economic and educational emancipation of the Muslims.

Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal continued his inspired poetry and created a new wave of hope, patriotism and spirit in Muslims of the Subcontinent.

The national poet delivered his historic address at Allahad in 1930 which greatly helped in the creation of Pakistan, she added.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal was the founder of the two-nations theory that was the foundation of Pakistan. He promoted unity, mutual coexistence and patriotism besides discouraging all kinds of discrimination.

Anaya Ali, a 4th grade student said Dr Iqbal's clear vision for Pakistan had infused a revolutionary spirit in the lives of Muslims and his poetry helped them to get united under the flag of All Pakistan Muslims League (AIML), and later Pakistan was achieved by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

As a result of Allahabad's address, she said that the Pakistan Resolution was passed in Lahore on March 23, 1940, that led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947, on the world map.

She said Dr Iqbal's concept of khudi was an inspiration for Muslims of that time, which also motivated the young generation to work for the cause of a separate state where Muslims spend lives with religious freedom and dignity. Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal's philosophy of Khudi or selfhood has not only changed the mindset of the Muslim youth but helped them to believe in their own abilities and strengths imperative to achieve their ultimate goal of Pakistan, she maintained.

She said Dr Muhammad Iqbal had faced criticism mostly from religious elements on the concept of selfhood or khudi but he didn’t stop himself from sharing his thoughts to the people of the subcontinent and later helped Muslims to achieve Pakistan.

The Poet of the East had presented his philosophy in a very unique and creative way by using high poetic imaginations but his words cannot be understood by everyone because he was an ocean of knowledge, she said adding, Dr Iqbal has comprehensively explained selfhood's significance in his book 'Asrar-i-Khudi' and said the aim of life of a person should be self-realization, believing in own abilities and self- knowledge.

She said the architect of the nation theory has often used Shaheen (Eagle) as a source of strength to motivate the youth of all ages irrespective of borders, continents and geography. She said significance of Khudi in an individual was a source of strength through which we can bring ourselves closest to the ultimate goal.

Principal Imrana Shaheen as a chief guest said that Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal said Dr Iqbal's teaching mainly revolved around peace, brotherhood, unity, political tolerance and mutual coexistence. She said that Dr Muhammad Iqbal's teaching was a key source for us to put the Pakistan on road to progress and development and achieve success in all fields of life.

She said working with unity and the right direction was guaranteed to our success in this world. Dr Iqbal’s ideology and principles of life are the best source of inspiration for people in all sectors, and there is a time to strictly adhere to his lesson of Khudi (ego) to take the country's on road to prosperity, she added.

The other speakers highlighted the life and services of the national poet and said that the history of urdu and Persian literature as well as the Pakistan Movement would be incomplete without mentioning Dr Muhammad Iqbal's services.

The speakers said the country's existing challenges could easily be addressed by strictly adhering to Dr Muhammad Iqbal teaching of Khudi.

