Two Al Qaeda commanders among 8 terrorists arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Saturday to have arrested eight terrorists, including two commanders of Al Qaeda.

The arrests were made during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out in several cities of Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Multan.

Two Al Qaeda commanders, Kashaan and Hassan, were arrested in Lahore during the operation.

The team also recovered explosives, detonators, IEDs, mobile phones and cash from the suspects.

Other terrorists have been identified as Liaquat, Gul Karim, Ayub Khan, Ameer Muavia and Rizwan.

Cases had been registered against them and an investigation is underway.

Over 135 suspects were arrested by the CTD in 336 combing operations last week while 16,784 people were interrogated by the law-enforcement agency. The CTD is committed to rooting out terrorism from Punjab, the spokesperson added.