Two alleged outlaws held, charas, liquor recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Muzaffargarh police have arrested two alleged miscreants and claimed to have recovered 2200 grams of hashish and 65 liters of liquor from their possession.

Working on tip-off, Sub Inspector Husnain along with a police team raided and managed to arrest an alleged outlaw named Muhammad Jafar.

The police seized 2200 grams of charas from their possession.

Similarly, another alleged outlaw namely Muhammad Nadeem was also arrested with 65 liters of wine. Police registered the cases and started further investigation.